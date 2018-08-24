Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Set for further testing Friday
Taylor's hand X-rays came back negative but he will be sent for further testing Friday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
That Taylor was able to re-enter Thursday's game after having his wrist bent back at the end of a scramble is encouraging, but the Browns will do their due diligence and send their starter in for further testing. Once those test results come back, Taylor's availablity for the rest of the preseason will come into focus.
