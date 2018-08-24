Taylor (wrist, finger) isn't expected to miss any practice time, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Though his injury initially looked serious, Taylor seems to have escaped Thursday's preseason game with nothing more than a sore wrist and a dislocated pinky finger on his non-throwing hand. Coach Hue Jackson expects his starting quarterback to participate when the team resumes practicing this weekend. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield will need to wait at least a little bit longer for his shot at the starting job.

