Once he's cleared from his concussion, Taylor will serve as Baker Mayfield's backup.

Taylor's concussion in Week 3 opened the door for Mayfield to step into the fray Thursday night against the Jets. The rookie's sharp performance in the Browns' 21-17 win then left little doubt that he'd draw the start for Week 4's game against the Raiders. Unless Mayfield falls completely flat, or suffers an injury, Taylor will continue the season as veteran QB insurance and as a mentor to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

More News
Our Latest Stories