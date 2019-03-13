Taylor agreed to terms Wednesday with the Chargers on a two-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor will provide the Chargers with a proven backup behind 37-year-old Philip Rivers, who remains under contract with the team through the 2019 season. The move to Los Angeles thus denies Taylor a chance to compete for a starting role in the short term, but he'll provide his new team with excellent insurance in the event that the durable Rivers suffers an injury this coming season. If Rivers elects to retire after the 2019 campaign, Taylor could make for a decent bridge option to a younger signal-caller.

