Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Squaring off against Mayfield
Browns coach Hue Jackson still plans for Taylor to enter Week 1 as the starting quarterback, but Jackson did seem to acknowledge the possibility that No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield could make an unexpected push for the job, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "We have a plan and I want to work that plan as much as we can,'' Jackson said. "Now, can a player supersede that? You never know. I haven't had that happen, but right now this team is going to be led by Tyrod Taylor.''
Acquired from the Bills in exchange for a third-round draft pick, Taylor was named as the Browns' 2018 starting quarterback shortly after the trade in mid-March, despite the universal expectation that Cleveland would select a quarterback at No. 1 overall. The team ultimately used that pick on the 23-year-old Mayfield, whose combination of collegiate experience and production is unmatched among recent QB prospects. The decision leaves Taylor in a more precarious spot than if the Browns had drafted Sam Darnold or Josh Allen, though the 28-year-old still figures to have the inside track to a starting job, with Jackson already placing Taylor atop the depth chart for the beginning of training camp. Taylor figures to soak up the vast majority of first-team reps during spring practices, but it won't come as any surprise if Mayfield gets some of those opportunities in August.
More News
-
Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Confirmed as starting QB•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Shuffling out of Buffalo•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still in consideration•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Expected to stick with Buffalo•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Open to Buffalo return•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Exits Sunday's game late in fourth quarter•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...