Taylor, who is dealing with a sore left wrist, also suffered a dislocated pinky during Thursday night's preseason game against the Eagles, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Initial X-rays on the QB's hand/wrist area came up negative, but Taylor still has further exams on tap. For now, the Browns expect Taylor to be okay after Thursday's injury square, a notion supported by the fact that signal-caller re-entered the contest.

