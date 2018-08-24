Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Suffered dislocated pinky as well
Taylor, who is dealing with a sore left wrist, also suffered a dislocated pinky during Thursday night's preseason game against the Eagles, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Initial X-rays on the QB's hand/wrist area came up negative, but Taylor still has further exams on tap. For now, the Browns expect Taylor to be okay after Thursday's injury square, a notion supported by the fact that signal-caller re-entered the contest.
