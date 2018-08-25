Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Takes part in practice
Taylor practiced Saturday with his left hand wrapped, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
In the aftermath of Thursday's preseason win against the Eagles, Taylor was diagnosed with a sore wrist and dislocated pinky finger in his left hand, the result of an awkward fall. He was steadfast in his belief that he wouldn't miss practice, which came to pass Saturday. Due to the state of the hand, Taylor will almost certainly have limitations on his workload but doesn't appear as if he'll miss any regular-season game action.
