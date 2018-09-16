Taylor completed 22 of 30 passes for 246 yards with a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints. He also accounted for 26 yards on the ground.

It was a quiet and uninspiring game for Taylor until he found rookie wideout Antonio Callaway -- who started for the recently released Josh Gordon (hamstring) -- for a 42-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to boost his stats. The former Bills' signal-caller did a nice job spreading the ball around, connecting with seven different pass-catchers, while targeting Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and David Njoku seven times apiece. Taylor and the rest of Cleveland's offense will look to right the ship against the Jets on Thursday.

