Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Viewed as starter
Coach Hue Jackson reiterated Wednesday that Taylor is considered the Browns' starting quarterback, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.
Though the Browns used the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Baker Mayfield, the team has no plans to rush the rookie into a starting role. With that in mind, Jackson indicated that he doesn't envision Mayfield getting much work with first-team offense during training camp. That said, Taylor's perch atop the team's QB depth chart is not entirely set in stone, with ESPN's Pat McManamon noting that the team wouldn't hold Mayfield back if he made a compelling preseason push to supplant Taylor sooner than expected. As long as Taylor leads the Cleveland offense, however, he'll merit fantasy consideration, thanks to his mobility and ability to minimize turnovers. Moreover, assuming wideout Josh Gordon eventually re-joins the team, Taylor should have some intriguing pass-catching options to work with, notably newcomer Jarvis Landry, running back Duke Johnson and promising tight end David Njoku.
