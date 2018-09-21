Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Will give up starting job
Taylor is expected to yield the starting quarterback job to Baker Mayfield, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Coach Hue Jackson will wait until Monday to make the final decision, but his hand was essentially forced when Mayfield led the Browns to their first victory in 635 days Thursday versus the Jets. Taylor was knocked from the contest and diagnosed with a concussion with a little more than three minutes remaining in the second quarter, making him no guarantee to clear the protocol in time for a Week 4 matchup in Oakland on Sept. 30. Either way, Taylor is poised to move down the QB depth chart in the coming days.
