Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Won't serve as backup Sunday
Taylor (concussion/back) may not be active for Sunday's game against the Raiders with Drew Stanton expected to serve as the backup to starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, Sam Wyche of NFL Network reports.
Taylor exited the Week 3 game against the Jets with the concussion, clearing the way for Mayfield to guide the Browns to a comeback win and cement himself as the team's new No. 1 signal-caller. It looked as though Taylor would retain the top backup duties in Week 4 after clearing the concussion protocol a few days ago, but the back injury seems to have thwarted those plans. Taylor seems likely to be included among the Browns' inactives this week, but if he should supplant Stanton as the No. 2 option once he has made a full recovery from the back issue.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...