Taylor (concussion/back) may not be active for Sunday's game against the Raiders with Drew Stanton expected to serve as the backup to starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, Sam Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Taylor exited the Week 3 game against the Jets with the concussion, clearing the way for Mayfield to guide the Browns to a comeback win and cement himself as the team's new No. 1 signal-caller. It looked as though Taylor would retain the top backup duties in Week 4 after clearing the concussion protocol a few days ago, but the back injury seems to have thwarted those plans. Taylor seems likely to be included among the Browns' inactives this week, but if he should supplant Stanton as the No. 2 option once he has made a full recovery from the back issue.