Browns' Tyrone Holmes: Added to 53-man roster
The Browns signed Holmes off their practice squad Tuesday.
Holmes, a second-year defensive end out of Montana, was cut by the Browns following Week 1 before landing a spot on the team's practice squad. He'll provide added depth to a defensive front that lost Emmanuel Ogbah (foot) and Jamie Meder (ankle) to season-ending injuries during the Week 11 loss to the Jaguars.
More News
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...