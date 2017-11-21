The Browns signed Holmes off their practice squad Tuesday.

Holmes, a second-year defensive end out of Montana, was cut by the Browns following Week 1 before landing a spot on the team's practice squad. He'll provide added depth to a defensive front that lost Emmanuel Ogbah (foot) and Jamie Meder (ankle) to season-ending injuries during the Week 11 loss to the Jaguars.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories