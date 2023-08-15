Wheatley (undisclosed) was on the field for 41 offensive plays (53 percent) in the Browns' 17-15 exhibition loss to the Commanders on Friday.

Wheatley was held out of the Hall of Fame Game due to an undisclosed injury. His participation in the Browns' most recent preseason game indicates he has put that issue behind him. He drew one penalty in the contest for being an ineligible receiver downfield. The 26-year-old is attempting to earn a role providing depth at tackle on Cleveland's final 53-man roster.