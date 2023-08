Wheatley (undisclosed) suffered an injury in practice Sunday and missed Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Wheatley was injured in a "skirmish," according to coach Kevin Stefanski, and returned to a limited practice Tuesday. It doesn't sound like a long-term issue. The Browns are Wheatley's third NFL team after going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2022. He's yet to appear in a regular-season game.