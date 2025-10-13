Browns' Tyson Campbell: Active in Cleveland debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell had five tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-9 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 6.
Campbell started and played 53 snaps (90 percent) in his debut for the Browns, which acquired him from Jacksonville during the preparation week for Sunday's contest. He showed up immediately on the game's first play, chasing down the Steelers' Darnell Washington from behind and forcing a fumble that eventually bounced out of bounds. He has a combined 39 tackles, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles over six games.
