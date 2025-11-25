Campbell logged 10 tackles (seven solo) and two pass defenses during the Browns' 24-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Campbell played a key role in the Browns' dominant defensive showing Sunday with a career-high 10 tackles, which was second most on the team behind rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger (11). It was the fifth time this year that Campbell played every single defensive snap, and the fifth-year corner has accumulated 34 tackles (22 solo), six pass defenses and one forced fumble across five regular-season games with Cleveland.