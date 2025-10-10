Browns' Tyson Campbell: Could have full-time role in debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Browns are hoping Campbell will play a full-time role Sunday against the Steelers, per cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Campbell was acquired Wednesday in a trade from Jacksonville. Lynch spent extra time with Campbell on Thursday, helping Campbell get up to speed on Cleveland's defensive scheme. Campbell is expected to start at outside cornerback in his Browns debut Sunday.
