Browns' Tyson Campbell: Exits with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
Campbell (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Campbell sustained the injury in the first quarter and went to the blue medical tent, where he is being assessed by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. With Denzel Ward (neck) also questionable to return, Sam Webb and D'Angelo Ross are in at outside corner for the Browns.