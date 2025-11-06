Campbell (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Campbell entered the league's concussion protocol following the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Patriots, and he finished that contest with five tackles (two solo). His ability to practice fully Wednesday indicates that he's progressing through the league's five-step protocol, but he'll need to pass an evaluation from an independent neurologist in order to be cleared to play against the Jets on Sunday.