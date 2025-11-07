Browns' Tyson Campbell: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
Campbell (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Campbell participated in full practices all three days this week, and is ready to suit up for Week 10. The starting cornerback was placed in the league's concussion protocol following the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Patriots. With a bye week of rest and another week of full practice under his belt, Campbell should be 100 percent for Sunday's contest.