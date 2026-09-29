Campbell (knee) was estimated as a limited participant in Monday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Campbell was unable to suit up for the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers Sunday due to ankle, knee and hip injuries. The outside cornerback was projected as a limited participant Monday, continuing a streak of partial practices as he recovers from multiple issues. If Campbell cannot upgrade to a full participant in practice by Wednesday, it is unlikely he will be able to play in Thursday's game against the Steelers.