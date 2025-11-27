Browns' Tyson Campbell: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (hip) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Campbell compiled a career-high 10 total tackles in the team's 24-10 win over the Raiders in Week 12, but he may have sustained a hip injury in the process. The cornerback will have two more chances to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.
