Campbell (hip) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Campbell compiled a career-high 10 total tackles in the team's 24-10 win over the Raiders in Week 12, but he may have sustained a hip injury in the process. The cornerback will have two more chances to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.

