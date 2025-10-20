Campbell recorded two tackles, two passes defensed and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 31-6 win over Miami in Week 7.

Campbell made a contribution for the second straight week for his new team. On the first play from scrimmage to begin the second half, Tua Tagovailoa's pass caromed into the hands of Campbell, who waltzed home for a 34-yard pick-six. In two games since being acquired by Cleveland, Campbell has seven tackles, four passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble.