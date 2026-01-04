Browns' Tyson Campbell: Returns to Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Campbell left Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury, but he has been cleared by medical staff to return. Denzel Ward (neck) will not return, so Sam Webb and D'Angelo Ross are slated for more work at outside corner opposite Campbell the rest of the way.
