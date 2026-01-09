Browns' Tyson Campbell: Seamless transition after trade
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell had a career-high 87 tackles (54 solo), two forced fumbles and one interception over a combined 17 regular-season games for Jacksonville and Cleveland in 2025.
Campbell was dealt from the playoff-bound Jaguars to the Browns after five games and didn't miss a beat with his new team. He forced a fumble in his first game following the trade then returned an interception for a touchdown in a win over the Dolphins in his second game. He's locked in for another three seasons and should line up opposite Denzel Ward at cornerback.
More News
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Cleared for Week 13•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Limited to open week•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Career-high 10 stops in Week 12•
-
Browns' Tyson Campbell: Solid outing in loss•