The Browns acquired Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Jaguars on Wednesday in exchange for cornerback Greg Newsome (hamstring) and 2026 sixth-round pick,Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Newsome had been scheduled to become a free agent after the season, and with the Browns having yet to reach an extension with him, they opted to flip him for another cornerback in Campbell, who will be under club control through 2028 after signing a four-year, $76.5 million extension with Jacksonville last summer. Campbell should immediately step into a starting role at the boundary corner spot opposite Denzel Ward (ankle). The 25-year-old Campbell racked up 35 tackles (22 solo) and a forced fumble across five games with Jacksonville this season.