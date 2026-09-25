Campbell (ankle/hip/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Campbell was limited in practice all week due to multiple lower-body issues, and his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the Browns announce their list of inactive players about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Toriano Pride and Mekhi Blackmon would be the top candidates to start at outside corner opposite Denzel Ward if Campbell is not cleared to play against Carolina.