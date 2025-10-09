The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Browns on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Campbell was traded along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for Greg Newsome and 2026 sixth-round pick. Campbell could have the opportunity to start at corner right away for Cleveland, as the team currently lacks proven depth at the position aside from Denzel Ward (ankle). The 25-year-old racked up 35 tackles (22 solo) and a forced fumble across five games with Jacksonville this season.