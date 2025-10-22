Campbell (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell logged a pick-six along with two tackles (one solo) during the Browns' 31-6 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. The 2021 second-rounder appears to have come out of that contest with a quad injury, which limited him in the first practice of the week. Campbell has two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots.