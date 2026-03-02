The Browns acquired Howard in a trade with the Texans on Monday in exchange for a fifth-round pick and signed him to a three-year, $63 million contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Howard provides Cleveland with long-term stability at the right tackle position with Jack Conklin (concussion) considered a likely cut candidate this offseason. A 2019 first-round pick, Howard has developed into an outstanding lineman in terms of pass protection, though the quality of his run blocking left something to be desired in 2025. Howard will turn 30 years old this offseason and is also capable of lining up at guard.