Browns' Vincent Taylor: Cleared for Sunday's game
Taylor (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Taylor will serve as a reserve on the team's defensive line. He's averaged 15.7 defensive snaps per game, totaling nine tackles and a fumble recovery over 10 contests.
