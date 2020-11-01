site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Vincent Taylor: Leaves with possible concussion
Taylor exited Sunday's loss to the Raiders to be evaluated for a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The 26-year-old didn't record a tackle before exiting the contest. If the concussion is confirmed, Taylor will have the bye next week to clear the protocol before missing any game action.
