Harvey (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Baltimore, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

It's unclear how Harvey suffered the injury, but he left the game late in the first quarter. With Harvey sidelined, Sione Takiaki and Malik Jefferson could be in line to see an increase in depth snaps.

