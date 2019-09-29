Play

Harvey (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Harvey left the game late in the first quarter, and as evidenced by this news, will knock him out of the rest of the game. With Harvey officially out, Sione Takiaki and Malik Jefferson are likely to continue to see an increase in depth snaps. Though not a guarantee, it's likely the team will have an update on Harvey's status following the game or in the coming days.

