Play

Harvey (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

After suffering this shoulder injury in last week's game versus the Ravens, Harvey's season is likely over. Although he's eligible to return to the lineup Week 13 versus the Steelers, it's unlikely the Browns activate him since he was mainly used on special teams through his only two games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories