Reid (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Reid's practice window opened Dec. 17, but the linebacker has been unable to get back on the field since suffering a back injury in the Browns' preseason finale against the Rams. Now that he has been ruled out for Week 17, the 26-year-old's only shot to play regular-season football this year will be in a Week 18 matchup against the Bengals.