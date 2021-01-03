site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-wyatt-teller-active-against-steelers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Active against Steelers
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
at
11:43 am ET 1 min read
Teller (ankle) is active Week 17 against Pittsburgh.
With Teller active and ready to start at right guard, the Cleveland offensive line looks to be at full strength, which could mean good things for Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and the overall rushing attack.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read