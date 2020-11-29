Teller (calf) is active for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Teller missed three consecutive games between Weeks 6 and 8 while nursing a calf injury, but he has been able to suit up for Cleveland's past two contests, fielding 100 percent of the offensive snaps against Houston and Philadelphia. After putting in three limited sessions during the practice week, Teller has shown enough to the training staff to earn the nod for Week 12. The third-year man out of Virginia Tech is enjoying a breakout 2020 campaign, as his Pro Football Focus performance grade of 95.6 rates as the best of any offensive player in the NFL through 11 weeks.