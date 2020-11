Teller (calf) will be available for the Browns' Week 10 matchup versus the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Teller practiced in limited fashion throughout the week. However, the Browns' were likely just exercising caution in order to not over do it. He has been sidelined since Week 5 and figures to resume his usual role at right guard assuming he avoids any setbacks.