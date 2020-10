Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Teller suffered a strained calf in Sunday's win over the Colts and is considered week-to-week, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Teller's in danger of missing a Week 6 matchup against the Steelers, but we'll know more about his status by the end of the practice week. If the third-year lineman indeed misses time, Chris Hubbard is expected to start at right guard in his place.