Coach Kevin Stefanksi relayed that Teller (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The third-year offensive guard has been an analytics darling when able to take the field this season, ranking out with an elite 94.4 Pro Football Focus grade. Teller has been unavailable to play the past two games, however, after sustaining the injury during a Week 5 win over Indianapolis. This certainly isn't the worse matchup for Teller to sit out if he indeed is unable to go, as the opposing Raiders are tied for 30th in the NFL with 1.2 team sacks per game.