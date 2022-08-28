Teller left Saturday's game against the Bears early with a knee injury, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Teller is questionable to return to the contest following the injury. The 27-year-old's availability for Week 1 versus the Panthers is now potentially in danger.
