Teller (knee) missed the remainder of the preseason finale with the Bears, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Teller was seen walking with a wrap on his left leg outside of the Browns' locker room after the game. It has been determined that he suffered a left knee injury and he's now questionable to play in the team's regular season opener against the Panthers on Sept. 11.
More News
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Exits with knee injury•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Moves back to active roster•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Agrees to four-year extension•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Active against Steelers•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Questionable for Week 17•