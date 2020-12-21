Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Teller (ankle) is unlikely to suit up Week 16 against the Jets, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Teller has burst onto the scene during his third pro campaign out of Virginia Tech, transforming from a 2018 fifth-round draft choice of the Bills into Pro Football Focus' top-rated NFL guard through 15 weeks of the 2020 season. Nick Harris would be Cleveland's presumed next man up at right guard should Teller sit out a Week 16 matchup against the no-longer winless Jets.