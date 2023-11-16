Teller (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Teller started the new week by missing practice Wednesday, but after full participation Thursday, he's now on track to play in Week 11. He should start at right guard Sunday versus the Steelers.
More News
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: No injury designation Friday•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Back at practice after bye•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Ruled out again•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Officially out against Ravens•
-
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Not expected to play in Week 7•