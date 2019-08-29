Teller and a 2021 seventh-round pick have been traded to the Browns in exchange for a fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills drafted Teller in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, but considering he was a likely cut this weekend, this is a pretty good low-level haul for the team. Teller will get a chance to cement a depth spot at guard with his new team.