Teller (calf) does not carry a game status designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Teller has been sidelined with a calf injury since Week 6, though he was able to practice in a limited fashion for the first time again Wednesday. While the soon-to-be 28-year-old did not log a full session leading into Sunday's game, he appears set to step back into his starting role at right guard. Expect Teller to retain this role so long as he can stay healthy moving forward.