Teller is on track to be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list for Monday's game against the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Teller was placed on the list Tuesday as a high-risk close contact of someone not affiliated with the Browns, but he has tested negative since. As long as Teller continues to test negative, the offensive guard can rejoin the team in person five days from exposure. He has been Cleveland's best offensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus' grading system, and is a key blocking component for running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.