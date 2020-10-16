site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Out Week 6
RotoWire Staff
Teller (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Teller suffered a strained calf last week and won't be available for Sunday's divisional matchup. Chris Hubbard is his likely replacement at right guard.
