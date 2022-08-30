Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Teller (knee) was removed from the final preseason game out of precaution, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Stefanski said that both Teller and Grant Delpit (hip) were removed out of an abundance of caution and are expected to be okay for Week 1 of the regular season. The coach added that each player would have gone back in if it were a regular game. Teller is Cleveland's starting right guard and will be leaned on as part of a run-heavy attack while quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first 11 games.